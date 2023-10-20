News & Insights

Danieli targets 500 mln euros EBITDA in 3-4 years, warns over geopolitics

October 20, 2023 — 12:51 pm EDT

Written by Romolo Tosiani and Alberto Chiumento for Reuters ->

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Italian steelmaker Danieli DANI.MI aims to reach a core profit of 500 million euros ($529.30 million) in the next three-four years despite uncertainties surrounding current geopolitical tensions, its executives said on Friday.

"There is uncertainty because of possible changes in geopolitics, and therefore in the international markets, but our outlook remains positive", Danieli's Chairman Giampiero Benedetti said in a post-results presentation.

The group sees revenue reaching 5 billion euros in the next three-four years, vice chairman Alessandro Brussi said.

Danieli posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 423.9 million euros and revenues of 4.1 billion euros, up 14% year-on-year, in the fiscal year ended in June.

