Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. - Preferred Stock (BIT:DANR) Price Target Increased by 11.27% to 35.15

The average one-year price target for Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. - Preferred Stock (BIT:DANR) has been revised to €35.15 / share. This is an increase of 11.27% from the prior estimate of €31.59 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €22.49 to a high of €48.99 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.16% from the latest reported closing price of €43.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DANR is 0.12%, an increase of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.75% to 3,086K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 495K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 399K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DANR by 17.51% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 328K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DANR by 6.10% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 176K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DANR by 14.92% over the last quarter.

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 165K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares , representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DANR by 10.68% over the last quarter.

