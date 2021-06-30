Daniel Loeb-backed SentinelOne valued at $11.7 bln as shares jump in debut

June 30 (Reuters) - SentinelOne Inc, a cybersecurity firm backed by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point, notched a market capitalization of more than $11.7 billion in its U.S. stock market debut on Wednesday, as its share price jumped more than 31%.

