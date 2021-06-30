Daniel Loeb-backed SentinelOne raises over $1 bln in U.S. IPO

June 30 (Reuters) - SentinelOne Inc, a cybersecurity firm backed by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point, raised $1.23 billion through a U.S. initial public offering on Wednesday.

