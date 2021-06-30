US Markets

Daniel Loeb-backed SentinelOne raises over $1 bln in U.S. IPO

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

SentinelOne Inc, a cybersecurity firm backed by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point, raised $1.23 billion through a U.S. initial public offering on Wednesday.

June 30 (Reuters) - SentinelOne Inc, a cybersecurity firm backed by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point, raised $1.23 billion through a U.S. initial public offering on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular