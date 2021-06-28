Daniel Loeb-backed SentinelOne hikes IPO price range, to raise over $1 bln

June 28 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc, backed by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point, has boosted the price range for its initial public offering and is now looking to raise about $1.02 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

