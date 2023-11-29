News & Insights

Daniel Kretinsky pushes France's Casino to offload stores before bailout - FT

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

November 29, 2023 — 12:44 am EST

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky has pushed debt-strapped French retailer Casino's CASP.PA management to sell its largest stores ahead of his planned bailout, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people aware of the discussions.

Casino did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.

Talks with Lidl and Intermarché are in the most advanced stage, whose parent company Groupement Les Mousquetaires already agreed to buy about 60 stores from Casino in May, the report added.

The French supermarket group on Monday said that it has received expressions of interest for its hypermarket and supermarket stores, declining to name the bidders or number of stores it intends to sell.

