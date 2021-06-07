Daniel Emerson Is The Executive VP & Chief Legal Officer of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) And They Just Sold 47% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Daniel Emerson, the Executive VP & Chief Legal Officer recently netted about US$711k selling shares at an average price of US$178. That sale reduced their total holding by 47% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Take-Two Interactive Software

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman & CEO, Strauss Zelnick, sold US$7.3m worth of shares at a price of US$198 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$184. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Take-Two Interactive Software insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:TTWO Insider Trading Volume June 7th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Take-Two Interactive Software insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$83m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Take-Two Interactive Software Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Take-Two Interactive Software stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Take-Two Interactive Software makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

