Daniel Durn Is The CFO and Executive VP of Finance of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) And They Just Picked Up 57% More Shares

Those following along with Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Daniel Durn, CFO and Executive VP of Finance of the company, who spent a stonking US$936k on stock at an average price of US$288. That increased their holding by a full 57%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Adobe

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP, Dana Rao, for US$2.7m worth of shares, at about US$507 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$281. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 5.42k shares for US$1.8m. But they sold 16.88k shares for US$7.8m. In total, Adobe insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$465. It is certainly not great to see that insiders have sold shares in the company. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of US$281. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:ADBE Insider Trading Volume September 29th 2022

Does Adobe Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Adobe insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$354m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Adobe Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by some insiders suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Adobe, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

