Dangote Cement to return cash to shareholders via buyback deal

Dangote Cement will buy back 85.2 million shares on the Lagos bourse on Dec 30 to return cash to shareholders and aims to repurchase 10% of its entire share capital in tranches, Nigeria's biggest listed firm said on Monday.

ABUJA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Dangote Cement DANGCEM.LG will buy back 85.2 million shares on the Lagos bourse on Dec 30 to return cash to shareholders and aims to repurchase 10% of its entire share capital in tranches, Nigeria's biggest listed firm said on Monday.

Dangote Cement aims to buyback up to 10% of its 17.04 billion issued shares and subsequently cancel those shares, it said in a regulatory filing.

The cement company did not say how the buyback would be funded but said the programme will not affect the company's liquidity.

Dangote Cement, majority-owned by Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, said in March it planned to commence a share buyback programme this year once it had obtained regulatory approval. It had considered an open tender for the buyback.

Dangote Cement shares were up 9.98% on Monday to 230.40 naira, valuing the firm at 3.93 trillion naira ($10.3 billion)

The shares, which hit bottom in April, rose to an almost two-year high on news of the share buyback.

The gains on Monday helped lift the share index .NGSEINDEX 1.82% to a 2-1/2 year high.

($1 = 381.00 naira)

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Louise Heavens and Jaosn Neely)

