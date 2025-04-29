Dana's Earnings: A Preview

Dana (NYSE:DAN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Dana will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

Anticipation surrounds Dana's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.16 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.74% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Dana's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.23 0.29 0.19 EPS Actual 0.25 0.12 0.31 0.27 Price Change % -4.0% -9.0% -5.0% 7.000000000000001%

Tracking Dana's Stock Performance

Shares of Dana were trading at $12.9 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Dana

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Dana.

Analysts have provided Dana with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $17.0, suggesting a potential 31.78% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Dana, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Dana, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dana Buy -6.38% $132M -5.69%

Key Takeaway:

Dana is at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a decrease of -6.38%, compared to its peers. It also ranks lowest for Gross Profit at $132M. Additionally, Dana has the lowest Return on Equity at -5.69%. Overall, Dana lags behind its peers in all key metrics analyzed.

All You Need to Know About Dana

Dana Inc is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company has four operating segments: Light Vehicles, Power Technologies, Commercial Vehicle, and Off-Highway. The Light Vehicles segment generates the majority portion of revenue by providing products to support light vehicle OEMs. Its products are designed for light trucks, SUVs, CUVs, vans, and passenger cars.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dana

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Dana's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.38% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dana's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dana's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dana's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Dana's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.19. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Dana visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for DAN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform

