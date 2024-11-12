News & Insights

Danaos reports Q3 adjusted EPS $6.50 vs. $7.26 last year

November 12, 2024 — 07:42 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $256.2M vs. $239.2M last year. Danaos (DAC)’ CEO Dr. John Coustas commented: “The container market remained very strong in the third quarter of 2024, allowing us to add over $300 million to our contracted charter backlog which presently stands at $3.3 billion. Importantly, all 14 of our newbuildings on order are fixed for 5 years, except for two that are fixed for 2 years. We have excellent earnings visibility as we have covered 100% of our container vessel fleet operating days for 2024, 94% for 2025 and 73% for 2026. The dry bulk market has been uncharacteristically soft lately, which can be attributed to a disruption of seasonal patterns throughout the year as well as a decrease in Chinese steel production. Our dry bulk fleet performed reasonably well during the quarter, and we are expecting freight rates to gradually improve as we move into 2025.”

