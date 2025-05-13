DANAOS Earnings Results: $DAC Reports Quarterly Earnings

DANAOS ($DAC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of $6.04 per share, missing estimates of $6.50 by $0.46. The company also reported revenue of $253,310,000, missing estimates of $260,580,000 by $-7,270,000.
DANAOS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of DANAOS stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ION ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. added 183,050 shares (+47.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,656,813
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 116,348 shares (-47.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,315,984
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 74,797 shares (-66.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,988,995
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 67,388 shares (-91.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,395,757
- TRUEMARK INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 65,485 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,109,794
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 49,857 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,992,049
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 48,155 shares (+18.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,855,770
