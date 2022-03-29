Danaos (DAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Danaos (DAC) closed at $104.97, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 12.47% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 5.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Danaos as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.48, up 234.98% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $212.86 million, up 61.11% from the year-ago period.

DAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $30.17 per share and revenue of $911.98 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +71.42% and +32.27%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaos. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Danaos is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Danaos has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.49 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.47, which means Danaos is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

