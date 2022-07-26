Danaos (DAC) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

Danaos (DAC) closed the most recent trading day at $67.32, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 3.29% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

Danaos will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaos should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Danaos is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Danaos currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.28, which means Danaos is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.