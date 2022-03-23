Danaos (DAC) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

Danaos (DAC) closed the most recent trading day at $104.04, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 11.88% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Danaos will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.48, up 234.98% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $212.86 million, up 61.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $30.17 per share and revenue of $911.98 million. These totals would mark changes of +71.42% and +32.27%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaos should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Danaos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Danaos's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.47. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.08.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.