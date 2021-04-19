Danaos (DAC) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

Danaos (DAC) closed at $53.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 7.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 1.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

DAC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.87, up 114.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $129.01 million, up 21.48% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.18 per share and revenue of $570.9 million, which would represent changes of +97.49% and +23.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DAC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.75% higher within the past month. DAC currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note DAC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.75. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.97.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

