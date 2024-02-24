Danaos (DAC) Price Target Increased by 7.64% to 86.19

The average one-year price target for Danaos (NYSE:DAC) has been revised to 86.19 / share. This is an increase of 7.64% from the prior estimate of 80.07 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 79.79 to a high of 94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.43% from the latest reported closing price of 73.40 / share.

Danaos Declares $0.80 Dividend

On February 13, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share ($3.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2024 will receive the payment on March 14, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

At the current share price of $73.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 19.84%, the lowest has been 2.05%, and the highest has been 106.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 23.40 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danaos. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAC is 0.10%, a decrease of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 3,887K shares. The put/call ratio of DAC is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 418K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares, representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAC by 11.88% over the last quarter.

RBF Capital holds 418K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ion Asset Management holds 395K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing an increase of 17.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAC by 28.73% over the last quarter.

No Street GP holds 300K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares, representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAC by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 280K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAC by 9.27% over the last quarter.

Danaos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Danaos current fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 TEUs, including five vessels owned by Gemini Shipholdings Corporation, a joint venture, ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Danaos fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters.

