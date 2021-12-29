Danaos (DAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Danaos (DAC) closed at $71.02, marking a +1.33% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 2.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Danaos as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Danaos to post earnings of $4.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 107.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $188.87 million, up 57.86% from the prior-year quarter.

DAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.65 per share and revenue of $646.08 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +117.97% and +39.97%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaos. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Danaos is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Danaos has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.48 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.65, which means Danaos is trading at a premium to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.