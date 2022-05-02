Danaos (DAC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Danaos (DAC) closed the most recent trading day at $82.14, moving +0.49% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 21.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 12.42%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.81%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Danaos as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.48, up 234.98% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $212.86 million, up 61.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $30.17 per share and revenue of $911.98 million. These totals would mark changes of +71.42% and +32.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaos. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Danaos is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Danaos is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.71. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.12.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.