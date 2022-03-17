Danaos (DAC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Danaos (DAC) closed at $106.64, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.24% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 7.16% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Danaos as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Danaos to post earnings of $9.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 234.98%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $212.86 million, up 61.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $30.17 per share and revenue of $911.98 million, which would represent changes of +71.42% and +32.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaos. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Danaos currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Danaos currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.03, which means Danaos is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

