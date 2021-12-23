Danaos (DAC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Danaos (DAC) closed at $70.07, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 2.91% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 2.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Danaos will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Danaos is projected to report earnings of $4.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 107.42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $188.87 million, up 57.86% from the year-ago period.

DAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.65 per share and revenue of $646.08 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +117.97% and +39.97%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaos. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Danaos is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Danaos has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.47 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.82.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

