Danaos (DAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Danaos (DAC) closed the most recent trading day at $72.13, moving +0.45% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 15.94% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 4.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DAC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.39, up 98.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $146.3 million, up 25.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.84 per share and revenue of $586.12 million. These totals would mark changes of +92.76% and +26.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DAC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, DAC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.19. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.36.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

