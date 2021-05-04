Danaos (DAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Danaos (DAC) closed at $62.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.53% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DAC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 10, 2021. On that day, DAC is projected to report earnings of $2.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 114.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $129.01 million, up 21.48% from the year-ago period.

DAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.18 per share and revenue of $570.9 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +97.49% and +23.68%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DAC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DAC has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.35 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.85, so we one might conclude that DAC is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

