Danaos (DAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Danaos (DAC) closed at $53.39, marking a +1% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 2.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 0.94% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.48% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DAC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DAC is projected to report earnings of $2.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 114.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $129.01 million, up 21.48% from the prior-year quarter.

DAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.18 per share and revenue of $570.9 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +97.49% and +23.68%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DAC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DAC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.94, which means DAC is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

