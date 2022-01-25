Danaos (DAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Danaos (DAC) closed the most recent trading day at $79.17, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 9.63% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 3.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Danaos as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Danaos is projected to report earnings of $6.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 162.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $201.48 million, up 68.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaos should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 39.87% higher within the past month. Danaos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Danaos is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.44.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.