Danaos (DAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Danaos (DAC) closed at $72.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 5.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 4.02% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Danaos as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Danaos is projected to report earnings of $4.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 107.42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $188.87 million, up 57.86% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaos. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Danaos currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Danaos currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.39. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.77.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

