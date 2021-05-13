Danaos Corporation Just Recorded A 446% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

It's been a mediocre week for Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) shareholders, with the stock dropping 12% to US$55.65 in the week since its latest quarterly results. Revenues were US$132m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$14.47, an impressive 446% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:DAC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Following the latest results, Danaos' three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$586.1m in 2021. This would be a major 20% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plummet 30% to US$13.18 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$578.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$12.95 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 11% to US$67.00. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Danaos, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$70.00 and the most bearish at US$65.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Danaos is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Danaos is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 28% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 3.1% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.0% per year. Not only are Danaos' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Danaos. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Danaos going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Danaos (at least 2 which are concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

