Danaos Corporation (DAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Danaos Corporation (DAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $71.81, the dividend yield is 2.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DAC was $71.81, representing a -19.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.41 and a 511.15% increase over the 52 week low of $11.75.

DAC is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Carnival Corporation (CUK). DAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $45.19. Zacks Investment Research reports DAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 117.97%, compared to an industry average of -5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dac Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to DAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DAC as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (DWMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DWMC with an increase of 12.58% over the last 100 days. AADR has the highest percent weighting of DAC at 4.3%.

