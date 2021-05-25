Danaos Corporation (DAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 26, 2021

Danaos Corporation (DAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $65.26, the dividend yield is 3.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DAC was $65.26, representing a -3.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.40 and a 1859.76% increase over the 52 week low of $3.33.

DAC is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). DAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $19.82. Zacks Investment Research reports DAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 92.76%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DAC as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (DWMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DWMC with an increase of 30.49% over the last 100 days. AADR has the highest percent weighting of DAC at 3.72%.

