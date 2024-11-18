Danakali Shifts to NSX for Enhanced Growth Opportunities

Danakali Limited (AU:DNK) has released an update.

Danakali Limited plans to transition its primary listing from the ASX to the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX) to enhance shareholder liquidity and explore new projects in Eritrea, Saudi Arabia, and Australia. With a strong cash reserve of $31 million, the company aims to develop new ventures without the need to spend excessively on exploration, as was required by ASX listing rules. Danakali’s move to NSX is seen as a strategic step to support its growth and attract new investors.

