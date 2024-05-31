Danakali Limited’s Resolutions Passed Unanimously

Danakali Limited (AU:DNK) has released an update.

Danakali Limited has announced that all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, were passed by a poll. Key resolutions included the approval of the Remuneration Report and the Return of Capital to Shareholders. Shareholders are urged to update their contact and banking details to facilitate upcoming distributions.

