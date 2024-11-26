Danakali Limited Moves Listing to NSX

Danakali Limited (AU:DNK) has released an update.

Danakali Limited is set to transition its primary securities exchange listing from the ASX to the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX). The company will host a webinar on December 4, 2024, to discuss the rationale and details of this strategic move with shareholders. This shift marks a significant milestone in Danakali’s journey, offering investors a closer look at the company’s future plans and ongoing activities.

