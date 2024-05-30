News & Insights

Danakali Limited: Growth Amidst Trading Challenges

May 30, 2024 — 11:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Danakali Limited (AU:DNK) has released an update.

Danakali Limited has reported substantial progress, including the completion of the Colluli Potash Project sale and significant shareholder returns of $154.7 million, but faced challenges with the continued suspension of trading on the ASX. The company is actively working towards meeting the requirements for re-quotation and is exploring new development projects in critical minerals and precious metals. Shareholders are set to vote on a proposed distribution, leaving the company with solid cash reserves to pursue its strategic goals.

