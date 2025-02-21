Danaher's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Danaher (NYSE:DHR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DHR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Danaher.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 23%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $34,500, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $814,222.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $140.0 to $230.0 for Danaher during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Danaher's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Danaher's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Danaher Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.1 $14.1 $14.1 $210.00 $338.7K 468 2 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $5.5 $5.3 $5.3 $210.00 $103.8K 1.5K 196 DHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $3.8 $3.5 $3.8 $212.50 $66.1K 719 620 DHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.4 $9.3 $10.0 $210.00 $45.0K 933 0 DHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $85.5 $84.4 $85.5 $140.00 $42.7K 6 0

About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Then, through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divestiture of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

In light of the recent options history for Danaher, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Danaher With a trading volume of 3,978,641, the price of DHR is up by 1.46%, reaching $210.98. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 60 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Danaher

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $252.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Danaher with a target price of $240. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Danaher, which currently sits at a price target of $265. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Danaher with a target price of $260. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Danaher, which currently sits at a price target of $258. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Danaher, targeting a price of $240.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Danaher with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.