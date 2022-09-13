Danaher's (NYSE:DHR) five-year earnings growth trails the 28% YoY shareholder returns

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) share price has soared 233% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. On top of that, the share price is up 21% in about a quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 11% in 90 days).

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Danaher managed to grow its earnings per share at 22% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 27% per year. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:DHR Earnings Per Share Growth September 13th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Danaher has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Danaher's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Danaher's TSR for the last 5 years was 241%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Danaher shares lost 8.4% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 13%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 28%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Danaher you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

