Danaher's (DHR) Q3 Earnings Beat, Up Y/Y on Higher Sales

Danaher Corporation’s DHR third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 46 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.56 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24. The bottom line increased 7.1% from the year-ago quarter primarily on sales growth.



Danaher’s net sales of $7,663 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,092 million and increased 6% year over year. Results were driven by solid segmental performances. Organic sales in the quarter increased 10%, while acquisitions/divestitures boosted sales by 1.5%. Foreign-currency translations had an adverse impact of 5.5% on quarterly sales.



The pandemic-induced demand for products boosted sales 1.5%, while base business core sales (adjusted) growth was 8.5% in the quarter.

Segmental Discussion

Revenues from the Life Sciences segment totaled $3,776 million, rising 4% year over year. Acquisitions/divestments contributed 2.5% to sales growth, while unfavorable foreign-currency translations lowered sales by 6.5%. Core sales grew 8% year over year.



Revenues from the Diagnostics segment grossed $2,679 million, increasing 9.5% year over year. The improvement came on the back of a 13.5% rise in core sales. Acquisitions/divestments led to 0.5% improvement in sales. Foreign-currency woes affected sales by 4.5%.



Revenues from the Environmental & Applied Solutions segment totaled $1,208 million, up 5% year over year. Core sales expanded by 10.5%, while foreign-currency translation had a negative impact of 5.5%.

Margin Profile

In the third quarter, Danaher’s cost of sales increased 7.3% year over year to $3,079 million. Gross profit of $4,584 million grew 5.2% year over year. Gross margin deteriorated to 59.8% in the reported quarter from 60.3% in the year-ago period.



Selling, general and administrative expenses of $2,149 million witnessed a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. Research and development expenses were $420 million, down 4.8%.



Operating profit in the quarter under review jumped 53.9% year over year to $2,015 million. Operating margin increased 820 basis points to 26.3% in the quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the third quarter, Danaher had cash and cash equivalents of $5,150 million compared with $2,586 million at the end of 2021. Long-term debt was $18,542 million at the end of the reported quarter compared with $22,168 million at the end of December 2021.



Danaher generated net cash of $5,978 million from operating activities (continuing operations) in the first nine months of 2022, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 0.9%. Capital expenditures totaled $823 million in the same period, down 5.8% year over year. Adjusted free cash flow (continuing operations) was $1,733 million in the third quarter compared with $1,716 million in the year-ago period.



DHR paid out dividends worth $615 million to its shareholders in the first nine months of 2022, up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Q4 Outlook

For the fourth quarter, Danaher expects adjusted base business core revenue growth in the high-single-digit percent range.



The company expects adjusted base business core revenue growth in the high-single digit percent range for 2022 as well. Previously, the same was expected to increase in mid-single digits.

