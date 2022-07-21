Danaher's (DHR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Increase Y/Y

Danaher Corporation DHR reported impressive second-quarter 2022 results. DHR’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.4%. Its sales beat in the quarter was 6.4%.



In the reported quarter, Danaher’s adjusted earnings were $2.76 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35. The bottom line increased 12.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.46, primarily on sales growth.

Revenue Details

In the quarter under review, Danaher’s net sales were $7,751 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 7.4%. Results were driven by solid segmental performances. Organic sales in the quarter increased 9.5%, while acquisitions boosted sales 2.5%. Foreign-currency translations had an adverse impact of 4.5% on the quarterly sales.



The pandemic-induced demand for products boosted sales 1.5%, while base business core sales (excludes the impacts of COVID-19 testing revenues) growth was 8% in the quarter. Danaher’s top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,288 million.



DHR reports net sales under three segments, namely Life Sciences, Diagnostics and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The segmental information is briefly discussed below:



Revenues from the Life Sciences segment totaled $3,967 million, rising 6% year over year. Acquisitions/divestments contributed 4% to sales growth, while unfavorable foreign-currency translations lowered sales 5%. Core sales grew 7% year over year.



Revenues from the Diagnostics segment grossed $2,561 million, increasing 9.5% year over year. The improvement came on the back of a 12.5% rise in core sales. Foreign currency woes affected 4%.



Revenues from the Environmental & Applied Solutions segment totaled $1,223 million, up 6.5% year over year. Core sales expanded 10%, while foreign currency translation had a negative impact of 3.5%.

Margin Profile

In the second quarter, Danaher’s cost of sales increased 7.4% year over year to $3,030 million. The gross profit of $4,721 million grew 7.4% year over year, while the margin of 60.9% remained unchanged year over year.



Selling, general and administrative expenses of $2,085 million witnessed a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. Research and development expenses were $431 million, up 1.2%.



Operating profit in the quarter under review increased 10% year over year to $2,205 million. The operating margin increased 60 bps to 28.4% in the quarter. Interest expenses totaled $51 million, down 17.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the second quarter, Danaher had cash and cash equivalents of $3,984 million, up 7.2% from $3,717 million at the end of the last reported quarter. The long-term debt balance decreased 7.9% sequentially to $20,052 million.



In the first six months of 2022, Danaher made repayments of borrowings worth $265 with a maturity of more than 90 days. Net proceeds from borrowings (with a maturity of less than 90 days) totaled $669 million in the period.



Danaher generated net cash of $3,968 million from operating activities (continuing operations) in the first six months of 2022, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 0.6%. Capital used for purchasing property, plant and equipment totaled $546 million, decreasing 1.8% year over year. Free cash flow (continuing operations) was $1,711 million, decreasing 5.8% year over year.



DHR paid out dividends worth $411 million to its shareholders in the first six months of 2022, up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Outlook

Danaher expects year-over-year core revenue growth in low-single digits for the third quarter of 2022 and mid-single digits for 2022.



The COVID-related testing impacts are anticipated to boost sales in mid-single digits in the third quarter and low-single digits for the whole year.



Base business core sales growth is predicted in high-single digits for the third quarter and high-single digits for 2022.

