Danaher (XTRA:DAP) Price Target Increased by 7.78% to 246.31

The average one-year price target for Danaher (XTRA:DAP) has been revised to 246.31 / share. This is an increase of 7.78% from the prior estimate of 228.53 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 196.46 to a high of 282.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.31% from the latest reported closing price of 231.70 / share.

There are 3463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danaher. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAP is 0.67%, a decrease of 10.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 677,153K shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 27,928K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,930K shares, representing an increase of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAP by 86.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,691K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,690K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAP by 7.31% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,758K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,981K shares, representing an increase of 10.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAP by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 15,957K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,622K shares, representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAP by 10.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,792K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,812K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAP by 5.72% over the last quarter.

