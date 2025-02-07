Danaher Unusual Options Activity For February 07

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Danaher (NYSE:DHR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DHR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Danaher.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $110,000, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $1,494,500.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $230.0 for Danaher, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Danaher's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Danaher's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Danaher 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.4 $13.1 $13.3 $220.00 $997.5K 69 1.0K DHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.3 $13.2 $13.2 $220.00 $336.5K 69 5 DHR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $22.6 $21.2 $22.0 $230.00 $110.0K 389 52 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.8 $5.6 $5.64 $210.00 $45.0K 683 132 DHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.9 $12.8 $12.9 $210.00 $32.2K 92 47

About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Then, through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divestiture of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Danaher, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Danaher Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,853,407, the DHR's price is down by -0.06%, now at $209.89. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 74 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Danaher with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.