Danaher Unusual Options Activity For April 02

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $250.0 for Danaher over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Danaher's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Danaher's whale trades within a strike price range from $210.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Danaher Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $13.9 $13.0 $13.63 $210.00 $138.8K 613 200 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $13.9 $13.3 $13.3 $210.00 $133.5K 613 100 DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $13.5 $13.0 $13.0 $210.00 $101.4K 613 237 DHR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $12.5 $12.2 $12.34 $210.00 $101.1K 613 1.0K DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $13.3 $13.0 $13.0 $210.00 $100.1K 613 392

About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Then, through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divestiture of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Danaher, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Danaher

Currently trading with a volume of 461,040, the DHR's price is up by 0.5%, now at $201.4.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Danaher

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $260.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from Stifel has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $260.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for DHR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Stifel Upgrades Hold Buy Feb 2025 Raymond James Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Jan 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

