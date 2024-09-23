Danaher Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Danaher (NYSE:DHR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DHR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Danaher.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $239,254, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $843,215.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $270.0 to $290.0 for Danaher during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Danaher's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Danaher's significant trades, within a strike price range of $270.0 to $290.0, over the past month.

Danaher Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $18.3 $17.9 $18.3 $270.00 $549.0K 1.3K 305 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.1 $4.9 $4.9 $275.00 $169.5K 0 658 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.0 $4.9 $5.0 $275.00 $67.5K 0 275 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.0 $4.9 $5.0 $275.00 $57.1K 0 123 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $19.3 $18.7 $19.09 $290.00 $49.7K 89 26

About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divesititure of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Danaher, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Danaher Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,107,680, the price of DHR is up 0.37% at $273.65. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Danaher

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $290.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $280. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $300.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Danaher options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

