Danaher to buy biotech company Aldevron for about $9.6 billion

June 17 (Reuters) - Medical equipment maker Danaher Corp DHR.N said on Thursday it would buy privately held biotech company Aldevron in an all-cash deal for about $9.6 billion.

Danaher said it expects to finance the deal using cash on hand and/or proceeds from the issuance of commercial paper.

Aldevron produces plasmid DNA, mRNA and proteins to help biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers across research, clinical and commercial fields. The company also has a deal with COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna Inc MRNA.O to supply plasmid DNA, which is required in vaccine making.

Aldevron will operate as a standalone company and brand within Danaher's Life Sciences segment, Danaher said.

