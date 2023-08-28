News & Insights

DHR

Danaher to buy Abcam in deal valued at $5.7 billion

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 28, 2023 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by Manas Mishra for Reuters ->

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp DHR.N said on Monday it would buy medical equipment vendor Abcam Plc ABCM.O in a deal valued at $5.7 billion including debt, to expand its portfolio of biomedical services.

Danaher will pay $24 per share in cash, a 2.7% premium to Abcam's last closing price.

Abcam shares rose 3.9% higher on Friday after Reuters reported Danaher was in the lead to acquire the company.

Danaher, one of the world's largest suppliers of diagnostic tools with a market value of $190 billion, has turned to dealmaking to expand in the sector. Abcam's antibody and reagent solutions could help Danaher win more and bigger contracts with some customers.

