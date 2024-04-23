Danaher Stock Climbs After Q1 Earnings Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported first quarter that came in above analysts estimates.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share, while analysts were looking for $1.71 per share.

Currently, shares are at $252.95, up 7.15 percent from the previous close of $236.08, on a volume of 2,557,295.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.