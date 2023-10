(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) shares are sliding more than 4 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend since the company announced the completion of spin-off of Veralto Corp., which will debut on NYSE today under the symbol VLTO.

Currently, shares are at $211.19, down 3.97 percent from the previous close of $219.92 on a volume of 1,545,718.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.