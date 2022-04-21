Markets
DHR

Danaher Sees Growth In Adj. Base Business Core Revenue In Q2, FY22 - Update

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Science and technology innovator Danaher Corp. (DHR), while announcing higher first-quarter results on Thursday, said it expects second-quarter adjusted base business core revenue growth will be in the mid-single digit percent range, which includes an approximately 200 to 300 basis point headwind from the COVID-19 related shutdowns in China.

For the full year 2022, the company continues to expect adjusted base business core revenue growth will be in the high-single digit percent range.

Rainer Blair, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We had a good start to the year with results exceeding our initial expectations. … This performance was broad based with all three of our segments delivering high-single digit or better core revenue growth. We believe our strong execution combined with investments in innovation have driven market share gains in many of our businesses."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DHR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular