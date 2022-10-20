Danaher Sees Core Revenue Growth In Q4; Lifts FY22 View - Update

(RTTNews) - Science and technology innovator Danaher Corp. (DHR), while reporting higher third-quarter results, on Thursday said it expects fourth-quarter non-GAAP base business core revenue growth to be in the high-single digit percent range.

For the full year 2022, the company is increasing its expectation for non-GAAP core revenue growth to the high-single digit percent range, which includes non-GAAP base business core revenue growth in the high-single digit percent range.

The company previously expected non-GAAP base business core revenue growth to be in the high-single digit percent range.

Rainer Blair, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The team maintained strong momentum in a challenging operating environment to deliver double-digit core revenue growth and solid margin expansion, earnings growth and cash flow generation. Our growth was broad-based across all three segments, a testament to the durability and attractive end-market positioning of the franchises that comprise Danaher."

In the third quarter, net earnings were $1.6 billion or $2.10 per share, a growth of 36 percent year-over-year. Adjusted net earnings per share were $2.56, which represents a 7.0 percent increase over the comparable 2021 period.

Revenues increased 6 percent year-over-year to $7.7 billion. Non-GAAP core revenue growth was 10 percent, including 8.5 percent non-GAAP base business core revenue growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.