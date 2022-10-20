Markets
DHR

Danaher Sees Core Revenue Growth In Q4; Lifts FY22 View - Update

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Science and technology innovator Danaher Corp. (DHR), while reporting higher third-quarter results, on Thursday said it expects fourth-quarter non-GAAP base business core revenue growth to be in the high-single digit percent range.

For the full year 2022, the company is increasing its expectation for non-GAAP core revenue growth to the high-single digit percent range, which includes non-GAAP base business core revenue growth in the high-single digit percent range.

The company previously expected non-GAAP base business core revenue growth to be in the high-single digit percent range.

Rainer Blair, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The team maintained strong momentum in a challenging operating environment to deliver double-digit core revenue growth and solid margin expansion, earnings growth and cash flow generation. Our growth was broad-based across all three segments, a testament to the durability and attractive end-market positioning of the franchises that comprise Danaher."

In the third quarter, net earnings were $1.6 billion or $2.10 per share, a growth of 36 percent year-over-year. Adjusted net earnings per share were $2.56, which represents a 7.0 percent increase over the comparable 2021 period.

Revenues increased 6 percent year-over-year to $7.7 billion. Non-GAAP core revenue growth was 10 percent, including 8.5 percent non-GAAP base business core revenue growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DHR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular