Markets
DHR

Danaher Q4 Results Beat View - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) reported that its fourth quarter net earnings attributable to common stockholders declined to $1.20 billion or $1.66 per share from $1.26 billion or $1.73 per share in the previous year.

Adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations were $2.08 compared to $1.28 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.87 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenues increased 39.0% year-over-year to $6.76 billion, with 15.5% non-GAAP core revenue growth including Cytiva. Analysts expected revenues of $6.53 billion for the fourth-quarter.

For the first quarter 2021 the company anticipates that non-GAAP core revenue growth including Cytiva will be in the mid to high-teens range.

For the full year 2021, the company anticipates non-GAAP core revenue growth including Cytiva will be in the low-double digit range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DHR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular