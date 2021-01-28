Danaher Q4 Results Beat View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) reported that its fourth quarter net earnings attributable to common stockholders declined to $1.20 billion or $1.66 per share from $1.26 billion or $1.73 per share in the previous year.

Adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations were $2.08 compared to $1.28 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.87 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenues increased 39.0% year-over-year to $6.76 billion, with 15.5% non-GAAP core revenue growth including Cytiva. Analysts expected revenues of $6.53 billion for the fourth-quarter.

For the first quarter 2021 the company anticipates that non-GAAP core revenue growth including Cytiva will be in the mid to high-teens range.

For the full year 2021, the company anticipates non-GAAP core revenue growth including Cytiva will be in the low-double digit range.

