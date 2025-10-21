Markets
DHR

Danaher Q3 Results Top Market, Confirms FY25 Outlook - Update

October 21, 2025 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Science and technology company Danaher Corp. (DHR), while reporting higher third-quarter results above market estimates, on Tuesday maintained its fiscal 2025 outlook.

In pre-market activity, the shares were gaining around 2.3 percent to trade at $213.01.

For full year 2025, the company continues to expect adjusted net earnings per share of $7.70 to $7.80.

Analysts project earnings of $7.78 per share for the full year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company expects that non-GAAP core revenue will grow low-single digits year-over-year for the full year.

In the third quarter, the company's earnings totaled $908 million or $1.27 per share, compared with $818 million or $1.12 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $1.89 per share for the period, compared to $1.71 per share a year ago.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share.

The company's sales for the period rose 4.4 percent to $6.053 billion from $5.798 billion last year. The Street expected revenues of $6 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.