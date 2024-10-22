Danaher Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Diagnostics Sales Up Y/Y

Danaher Corporation’s DHR third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings (excluding 59 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.71 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56. The bottom line declined 0.6% year over year.



Danaher’s reported net sales of $5.8 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $5.6 billion. The metric increased 3.1% year over year, driven by robust sales in the Diagnostics and Life Sciences segments.



DHR’s core sales increased 0.5%. Acquisitions had a positive impact of 2.5% on quarterly sales, while foreign-currency translations did not have any material impact on the same.

Segmental Discussion

Revenues from the Life Sciences segment totaled $1.78 billion, up 4.5% year over year. We expected the segment’s revenues to be $1.75 billion. Core sales fell 2% year over year. Acquisitions had a positive impact of 7% on segmental sales, while foreign-currency translations had a negative impact of 0.5%. Adjusted operating profit was $404 million, down 3.1% year over year.



Revenues from the Diagnostics segment totaled $2.36 billion, up 5% year over year. Our estimate for revenues was $2.21 billion. Core sales increased 5% year over year, while foreign currency had no impact on sales. Adjusted operating profit was $664 million, up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues from the Biotechnology segment totaled $1.65 billion, down 0.5% year over year. Our estimate was $1.62 billion. Core sales remained flat year over year, while foreign-currency translations had an adverse impact of 0.5%. Adjusted operating profit was $608 million, down 3.6% year over year.

Margin Profile

In the third quarter, Danaher’s cost of sales increased 2% year over year to $2.4 billion. Gross profit of $3.4 billion increased 3.8% year over year. The gross margin was 58.7% compared with 58.2% in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses of $2.06 billion recorded an increase of 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research and development expenses were $383 million, up 5.7% year over year.



Danaher’s operating profit decreased 19.2% year over year to $958 million. Operating margin contracted to 16.5% from 21.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the third quarter, DHR had cash and equivalents of $2.6 billion compared with $5.9 billion in 2023-end. Long-term debt was $16.3 billion at the end of the quarter compared with $16.7 billion at the end of December 2023.



Danaher generated net cash of $4.7 billion from operating activities in the first nine months of 2024 compared with $5.5 billion in the previous year’s comparable period. Capital expenditures totaled $876 million in the same period, down 7.7% year over year. Adjusted free cash flow declined 4% year over year to $3.81 billion in the first nine months of 2024.



In the same period, DHR paid out dividends of $573 million, down around 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter, Danaher expects adjusted core sales from continuing operations to decline in low-single digits on a year-over-year basis.



The same is also anticipated to decrease in low-single digits on a year-over-year basis in 2024.

